First Look: ‘Winnie-The-Pooh Blood & Honey’ Teams Newest Horror Pic ‘Pinocchio: Unstrung’

Mickey Mouse, Peter Pan, Pooh, and Bambi, all have horror movies in the works. While made famous by Disney, these characters are all in the public domain and studios can make their own projects featuring these characters. Well, Pinocchio is up next, and there is already a first look.

Thanks to the horror site Bloody Disgusting, they have an exclusive first look at the project titled Pinocchio: Unstrung.

The Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey universe is expanding with the upcoming Pinocchio: Unstrung. Here's your exclusive first look: https://t.co/FbEtYRoC8Z — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) January 17, 2024

Jagged Edge Productions, the team behind Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, and the upcoming sequel, are in pre-production on the project, and are expected to begin filming this Summer with hopes of a late 2024 release. ITN Studios and Premiere Entertainment are handling sales. Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey are producing.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, and Mickey’s Mouse Trap are all expected to hit theaters in 2024.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

