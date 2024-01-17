First Look: ‘Winnie-The-Pooh Blood & Honey’ Teams Newest Horror Pic ‘Pinocchio: Unstrung’

Mickey Mouse, Peter Pan, Pooh, and Bambi, all have horror movies in the works. While made famous by Disney, these characters are all in the public domain and studios can make their own projects featuring these characters. Well, Pinocchio is up next, and there is already a first look.
Thanks to the horror site Bloody Disgusting, they have an exclusive first look at the project titled Pinocchio: Unstrung.
Jagged Edge Productions, the team behind Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, and the upcoming sequel, are in pre-production on the project, and are expected to begin filming this Summer with hopes of a late 2024 release. ITN Studios and Premiere Entertainment are handling sales. Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey are producing.
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, and Mickey’s Mouse Trap are all expected to hit theaters in 2024.
