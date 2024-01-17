‘Lizzie McGuire’ Was up to Naughty Things in The Canceled Reboot

In 2020, Disney canceled the highly-anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot series as the series was not viewed as “family-friendly” enough by Disney+ executives. Well, now we have some details that might have scared those execs away.

Series writer Jonathan Hurwitz took to TikTok to reveal how episode two would reunite Lizzie (Hilary Duff) and her best friend Gordo (Adam Lamberg). Per TVLine, the long-awaited reunion would go down in Episode 2, in which viewers would learn that Lizzie and Gordo have been texting “occasionally” over the years. But rather than picking up where they left off in Italy, Gordo would reveal to Lizzie that he’s happily engaged with a baby on the way.

Episode 2 would have ended with Lizzie getting a text from her old crush Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder), the mere sight of which would cause Lizzie’s animated self to faint. Episode 3, which was not filmed, would begin with Lizzie waking up in Ethan’s bed; animated Lizzie would then check Ethan off her to-do list… twice.

The sequel series would have centered on Lizzie at the age of thirty, navigating life working as an apprentice to an interior decorator. She would be living in an apartment in Brooklyn, New York City, engaged to a man who owns a restaurant in SoHo, Manhattan. When Lizzie discovers her fiancé cheating on her, she returns home to Los Angeles. It was revealed that the animated alter ego of Lizzie would also have appeared in the series.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

