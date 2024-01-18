‘Wizards of Wavery Place’ Sequel Series in The Works

One of Disney Channel’s most popular shows is getting a sequel series, Wizards of Waverly Place.

According to Deadline, Disney Branded Television has greenlit a pilot for the sequel, with original stars Selena Gomez and her on-screen sibling David Henrie serving as executive producers. In the pilot episode for Disney Channel, Gomez will make a guest appearance as the iconic character Alex Russo, a role that played a significant role in launching her career. Meanwhile, David Henrie will return to the series as Justin Russo in a regular capacity. The cast also includes new members Janice LeAnn Brown (known for Disney’s Just Roll with It), Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat), and Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess).

The pilot for the revival is created by writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, known for their work on another Disney Channel comedy spinoff, Raven’s Home. The story unfolds after a mysterious event at WizTech, where Justin Russo, now an adult, has chosen to lead a regular human life with his wife and two sons, leaving his wizard powers behind. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when a potent young wizard seeking guidance arrives at his doorstep. Justin is faced with a dilemma as he must reconnect with his past to safeguard the future of the Wizard World.

The powerful young wizard Billie, whom Justin takes under his wing, will be portrayed by series lead Brown. Thiele will play Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son; Gianopulos will play Justin’s wife, Giada.

In addition to Gomez, Henrie, Elinoff and Thomas, Gary Marsh (Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red) and Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) will also EP, with Fickman directing.

Wizards of Waverly Place enjoyed consistently high viewership in the United States on broadcast television and tie-ins included merchandise, a soundtrack album and video game adaptations. Television critics praised the show for its humor and cast; Gomez’s affiliation with the network led to a prominent musical career apart from the program. Wizards of Waverly Place won two additional Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Program in 2009 and 2012, as well as two Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America for Outstanding Achievement in Casting – Children’s Series Programming – between 2009 and 2012. Its series finale was the most-watched final episode of any Disney Channel show.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

