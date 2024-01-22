Disney’s New Animated Series ‘Iwájú’ Gets Release Date

After first being annoucned at D23 nearly two years ago, the new series from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Iwájú, has finally gotten a release date.

The show will mark a “first-of-its-kind collaboration” between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali.

Set in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria, the series will be an exciting coming of age story and follow Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Per Disney’s official website, Kugali filmmakers Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim and Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku will take viewers on a unique journey into the world of “Iwájú,” bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos.

All episodes of the series will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning February 28th!

About Post Author

Related