Disney Earns 20 Oscar Nominations

Skyler Shuler January 23, 2024 2 min read

The 96th Oscars® nominations were revealed today, and films from various divisions of The Walt Disney Company collectively received 20 Academy Award® nominations. Kudos to the teams at Walt Disney Studios, which encompasses 20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm Ltd., Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. Congratulations also extend to Disney Branded Television, Disney+, Hulu, and National Geographic Documentary Films.

Here is a complete list of The Walt Disney Company’s nominations:

Poor Things | Searchlight Pictures
11 Nominations

  • Best Picture – Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Emma Stone (Producers)
  • Best Directing – Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role – Emma Stone
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Mark Ruffalo
  • Best Costume Design – Holly Waddington
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston
  • Best Music (Original Score) – Jerskin Fendrix
  • Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – Screenplay by Tony McNamara
  • Best Cinematography – Robbie Ryan
  • Best Film Editing – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
  • Best Production Design – James Price and Shona Heath (Production Design), Zsuzsa Mihalek (Set Decoration)

The Creator | 20th Century Studios
2 Nominations

  • Best Sound – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, and Dean Zupancic
  • Best Visual Effects – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts, and Neil Corbould

Bobi Wine: The People’s President | National Geographic Documentary Films
1 Nomination

  • Best Documentary Feature Film – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, and John Battsek

Elemental | Pixar Animation Studios
1 Nomination

  • Best Animated Feature Film – Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Flamin’ Hot | Searchlight Pictures, Hulu, and Disney+
1 Nomination

  • Best Music (Original Song) – “The Fire Inside,” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Marvel Studios
1 Nomination

  • Best Visual Effects – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, and Theo Bialek

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Lucasfilm Ltd.
1 Nomination

  • Best Music (Original Score) – John Williams

The Last Repair Shop | Searchlight Pictures
1 Nomination

  • Best Documentary Short Film – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó | Disney Branded Television and Disney+
1 Nomination

  • Best Documentary Short Film – Sean Wang and Sam Davis

