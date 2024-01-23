Wilson Bethel to Return as Bullseye in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Daredevil’s famous arch-nemesis Bullseye is making his return, this time in the MCU.

According to ComicBook.com, Wilson Bethel is returning to play Benjamin Poindexter aka Bullseye in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. Bethel, who returns from the original Netflix series, is expected to appear but is unknown how extensive his role will be at this time.

Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil from Marvel’s Netflix television series and prior Marvel Studios productions, with Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson all returning from the original series. Newcomers to the franchise include Michael Gandolfini, Colin Woodell, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James.

Following a creative overhaul on the series, filming resumed this week with hopes of an early 2025 release on Disney+ and is expected to consist of 18 episodes divided into nine-episode halves.. Dario Scardapane, who was an executive producer on Netflix’s Punisher series, is the showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing duo behind Moon Knight and season 2 of Loki are directing.

