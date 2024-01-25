The DisInsider

Edward Norton Joins Searchlight’s Bob Dylan Movie

Skyler Shuler January 25, 2024 1 min read

Edward Norton has joined Searchlight Pictures Bob Dylan pic A Complete Unknown. Norton replaces Benedict Cumberbatch, who departed the movie due to scheduling conflicts.

He joins a growing A-list cast that includes Timothée Chalamet as Dylan and Elle Fanning on board to play Sylvie Russo. Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold is helming. Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York) wrote the script, with Mangold handling revisions. Norton will play Pete Seeger.

Filming is expected to begin this Summer in New York. The film centers on a young Dylan (Chalamet) who shakes up the music world in 1965 when he pivots to performing with an electric guitar for the first time. Fanning will play the role of Dylan’s early-’60s love interest, a university student and artist.

Source: Deadline

