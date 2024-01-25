Lewis Pullman Marvel’s Top Choice to Replace Steven Yeun in ‘Thunderbolts’

Hot after his role in 2022’s box office smash Top Gun: Maverick, Lewis Pullman could take to the skies again another blockbuster franchise.
According to The Hollywood Reporter via Daniel Richtman, Pullman is Marvel’s top choice to star in Thunderbolts, and has an offer for the role vacated by Steven Yeun earlier this month.
Yeun, who joined the project in early 2023, exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. The exit was solely due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which shutdown pre-production on Thunderbolts. The project will now begin filming in March and shoot through the summer and Yeun could not make the shift work, but has said he is open to returning to the MCU in a different role.
The film centered around the anti-heroes is set to be directed by Jake Schreier and will star Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).
The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.
More Stories
Wilson Bethel to Return as Bullseye in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
New ‘What If…?’ Season 3 Photos Tease The Return Of Sam Wilson’s Captain America
‘The Marvels’ Will Hit Disney+ February 7th