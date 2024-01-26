Darth Maul Returns in New Terrifying Standalone Limited Series

In 2023, Marvel Comics provided readers with STAR WARS: DARTH VADER- BLACK, WHITE & RED #1, which showed once again and in chilling fashion just how terrifying Darth Vader truly is. Now in 2024, the House of Ideas will grant another Sith Lord the BLACK, WHITE & RED treatment in STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED!

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

In this four-issue series written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Stefano Raffaele, readers will see some of Maul’s earlier missions before the events of STAR WARS: EPISODE I – THE PHANTOM MENACE and see his relationship with his master, Darth Sidous, further explored.

“The silent assassin has a busy inner world. He is loyal to Palpatine, but that does not make him a puppet or a tool. He is willing to make his own decisions—ones that could shake the very fabric of the galaxy—as is the case in this chiller and thriller of a story, ‘The Final Occultation,'” Percy told StarWars.com.

You can pick up this new shadowy story on April, 25!

