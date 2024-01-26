Disney May Move Daisy Ridley-Led ‘Young Woman and the Sea’ Off Disney+ For a Theatrical Release

In what could be a new move for Disney, the company is looking to move the Daisy Ridley movie Young Woman and the Sea off Disney+ so it could get a theatrical release.
According to Deadline, a May 31 theatrical release date is being eyed with a big global campaign, further boosted by a Summer Olympics 2024 campaign tied to the movie’s Disney+ release over the summer. As of now, the date is not set in stone and Disney says they are looking at multiple Summer dates.
Young Woman and the Sea tells the story of Gertrude Ederle (Ridley), an American swimming champion, who first won a gold medal at the 1924 Olympic Games. In 1926, Ederle became the first woman to swim 21 miles across the English Channel. Tilda Cobham-Hervey is also starring as Margaret Ederle, Gertrude’s sister. Additionally, Stephen Graham, Christopher Eccleston and Jeanette Hain have been cast in undisclosed roles.
The film is directed by Joachim Rønning, who is now shooting Tron: Ares, and was written by Jeff Nathanson (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise), and produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
More Stories
Pixar’s First Stop-Motion Film Debuting On Disney+ Next Month!
‘Doctor Who’ To Get A New Companion For Season 2
Disney’s New Animated Series ‘Iwájú’ Gets Release Date