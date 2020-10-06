Disney Publishing to Launch ‘Cinderella’ Reimagining ‘If The Shoe Fits’

Walt Disney’s classic princess Cinderella is getting a brand new look next year with the latest project from Disney Publishing, with a contemporary reimagining of the fairy tale that brings everything up to date, and makes sure that there’s more to say than promising a prince will come if you want long enough.

If The Shoe Fits is the latest book from Julie Murphy, author of the New York Times bestseller Dumplin’, as well as Faith: Taking Flight, the prose adaptation of Valiant Entertainment’s popular comic book character. It expands on Murphy’s existing relationship with Disney, following the company optioning her previous novel Dear Sweet Pea for development as a Disney Channel Original Movie.

If The Shoe Fits also marks a couple of major firsts for Disney Publishing; it’s the launch title for the new Meant to Be banner, intended to feature updated and contemporary takes on classic Disney princesses, and also the first Disney intellectual property to be developed as an adult publishing project.

Here is an official synopsis for If The Shoe Fits:

“From #1 New York Times best-selling author Julie Murphy comes the first in a brand-new adult series inspired by the classic fairy tale stories we all know and love, perfect for adult readers who crave contemporary, escapist rom-coms.

“After having just graduated with a degree in shoe design, and trying to get her feet on the ground, Cindy is working for her stepmother, who happens to be the executive producer of America’s favorite reality show, Before Midnight. When a spot on the show needs filling ASAP, Cindy volunteers, hoping it might help jump-start her fashion career, or at least give her something to do while her peers land jobs in the world of high fashion.

“Turns out being the only plus size woman on a reality dating competition makes a splash, and soon Cindy becomes a body positivity icon for women everywhere. What she doesn’t expect? That she may just find inspiration — and love — in the process. Ultimately, Cindy learns that if the shoe doesn’t fit, maybe it’s time to design your own.”

If The Shoe Fits will be released August 3, 2021.