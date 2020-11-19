More Names Set For Disney+ Series ‘Big Shot’

Deadline announced today that more casting has been confirmed for the upcoming Disney+ series Big Shot.

Keala Settle of The Greatest Showman and Emery Kelly of Alexa & Katie have been added as recurring roles. Settle will play Christina Winters, a mother of one of the students and Kelly will play a high school student named Dylan. These two join a cast featuring names such as Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

This Disney+ original is about a basketball coach played by John Stamos who takes a teaching job at an all-girls private school. Jessalyn Gilsig plays his assistant coach, Holly.

This series is executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey. No date has yet been announced but it is expected to arrive on the streaming service sometime in 2021.

Source: Deadline