Tom Holland’s ‘Cherry’ Gets a Release Date and First Look Images

Earlier this year, we saw Tom Holland in his first dive into the world of drama in some time with the release of The Devil All The Time. That film solidified the idea that Holland is much more than the extremely likeable Peter Parker that we’ve all come to love. For his next project, Holland is reteaming with Avengers: Infinity Warand Avengers: Endgamehelmers Joe and Anthony Russo for the adaption of the 2018 best-selling novel Cherry, penned by Nico Walker.

Cherry portrays an unnamed (though Holland will take on the name Cherry for the film) narrator as he goes from an Army medic serving in Iraq to a civilian battling PTSD, drug addiction and a life of crime. Along the way we meet a colorful group of characters who serve as both enablers and grounders for Cherry.



We have new images from the upcoming film from Vanity Fair, which come as a part of an in-depth first look at the new film, which arrives in theaters on February 26, 2021 and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021. These new images give us a brief look into the character arc we will see Holland portray in the film. Which will definitely give the young actor something to really sink his teeth into.

Anthony Russo discusses the vision for Cherry, saying “We do think about it as an epic film, and it is very much a person’s life journey. But it does have a little bit of a split personality between being this character study and an epic life cycle.”

Joe Russo adds more info about the tone and aesthetic of the film. “He travels a great distance over a 15-year period. The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design. One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror…There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone. He’s a character in an existential crisis.”



This is a film that I have been looking forward to. I recently finished reading the novel and it is definitely going to give movie-goers a new look at the capabilities of Tom Holland and his acting chops. Depending on what they choose to include in the film, the story will also help shed some of the boy-next-door image that many have associated Holland with.





Cherry also stars Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Thomas Lennon, Michael Gandolfini and Jeff Wahlberg. The screenplay was penned by Angela Russo-Ostot and Jessica Goldberg.



