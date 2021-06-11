First Look at Walt Disney Animation Studios Short ‘Far From the Tree’

Far From the Tree; Property of Walt Disney Animation Studios

A first look photo at the upcoming short film Far From the Tree has been released.

Far From the Tree, which will debut with Disney’s Encanto in November, will be making its world premiere at an Annecy Festival screening on June 15. The short was directed by Natalie Nourigat, who previously directed the Short Circuit episode Exchange Student, and worked as a story artist on Ralph Breaks the Internet and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Upon the announcement that her short would be premiering at Annecy, Nourigat had this to say:

“Annecy is such a special place for me and I am thrilled to bring my second animated short film to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. While I wish I could be there to present Far From the Tree in person, I am honored to join the Festival on the virtual stage.”

The synopsis for Far From the Tree is as follows:

Parenting is tough, especially when the stakes are high. On an idyllic beach in the Pacific Northwest, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. This young raccoon will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart.

For more information about Natalie Nourigat and her work, visit her website.

Source: Annecy

