“Vacation Friends” Review: A Ridiculously Fun Time

It’s supposed to be the vacation of a lifetime. But after a series of setbacks, Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) find themselves saddled with the overbearing and extremely excitable couple, Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner).

After their romantic-turned-rambunctious getaway, Marcus and Emily return to everyday life and begin their wedding preparations. Sadly for them, Ron and Kyla suddenly crash their wedding and turn their otherwise traditional wedding into a chaotic spiral of surprises.

Many things happen during the short runtime, so to keep this review spoiler-free, I’m mostly going to be talking about the performances of the four main actors.

L-R: Meredith Hagner, Yvonne Orji, Lil Rel Howery & John Cena.

John Cena continues to prove himself to be a competent comedy actor, and he’s by far one of the highlights of Vacation Friends. While his character is married to Kyla, Cena’s Ron is regularly paired with Howery’s Marcus, creating a wonderfully funny contrast between the two characters.

While Cena plays a wacky gentle giant with a tendency to do drugs, Howery is the straight man and straight-laced career man. The opposite nature of the two characters makes for some entertaining yet awkward situations.

Unfortunately, we don’t see as much as Hagner and Orji’s Kyla and Emily as the advertisements might make it seem. They’re very much present throughout the movie, but nowhere near as much as Cena and Howery, which is a great shame because they are equally as funny as their male counterparts.

I can imagine that in the script, each pairing was almost one-hundred per cent identical. Kyla is as zany as Cena, and Emily is as earnest as Marcus. Still, both Hagner and Orji manage to get past those similarities by creating characters remarkably similar to their male counterparts and yet wholly different.

Yvonne Orji is fabulous as Emily. She’s as amusing in the comedic scenes as she is dramatic during the serious ones. But towards the latter half of the film, we spend less time with her than her three co-stars, which is such a shame because her talent shines in practically every scene she’s in.

Meredith Hagner gave my favourite performance in Vacation Friends. She plays Kyla like an even wackier Phoebe Buffay; of course, that’s if Phoebe was filled with Class A and holistic medicine. Kyla may seem a tad airheaded at times, but she’s affable and always willing to help solve issues. Hagner is brilliant in the role, and she stood out from her co-stars.

The situations the main four find themselves are often outrageous and ridiculous but fun to watch as everything spirals in and out of control. These out-of-the-box scenarios weren’t dissimilar to some Seth Rogen movies, which might be why I enjoyed it so much.

Admittedly, Vacation Friends won’t be for everyone, and I can imagine it will mostly receive mixed reviews. I went into Vacation Friends expecting little, but to my surprise, I came out enjoying it a lot more than I was expecting. It’s not the best comedy in the world, but it’s certainly worth a watch.

Vacation Friends availability will depend on your region, but I’ve listed where and when you’ll be able to stream it below:

Hulu (US): 27th August

Star on Disney+: 31st August

Star+ (Latin America): 31st August

Disney+ Hotstar: 3rd September

