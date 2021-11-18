‘Ahsoka’ Reportedly Eyeing a 2023 Release on Disney+

As Marvel becomes the talk of the town after last weeks Disney+ Day, fans have wanting more from Star Wars. Well thanks to Bespin Bulletin, they have shared some exciting news for the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka.

According to the site, the streamer is looking to begin production through next Fall, and eyeing a 2023 release. They also share that Production Weekly has the series slated to begin production March 2022. The March 2022 to Fall filming schedule makes a 2023 more likely.

Read: A New Sizzle Reel Offers A First Look At Lucasfilm’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka Tano, who first appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen will return after his appearance in next years Obi-Wan Kenobi and reprise his role as Darth Vader.

Ahsoka is expected to take place 5 years after the events of Return of the Jedi. Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago. Based on characters from the “Star Wars” franchise. A spinoff of the TV series “The Mandalorian”.

The series is developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, in conjunction with their work on The Mandalorian.

Related