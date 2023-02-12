SEE IT: New Photos From Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Surface

While all eyes are on the Super Bowl in the hopes of a trailer for Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid adaptation, a new behind-the-scenes look for another upcoming Disney film have just surfaced.

Four new stills from Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy have just been posted by Twitter user @mmdisney200.

It’s unclear how the user obtained the stills, but the timing of the release indicates that we may be receiving a teaser for the Disney+ film soon, perhaps even tonight!

You can check out the photos below!

A new look at Peter Pan & Wendy from the upcoming book for the film 🧚🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ozZVCfYZCX — Mario🫧🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) February 13, 2023

Peter Pan & Wendy stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts, Captain Marvel) as Captain Hook; Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy; Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter Pan; Yara Shahidi (Black•ish) as Tinker Bell; Jim Gaffigan (Troop Zero); Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe, brother of actor Noah Jupe, as Michael and the aforementioned Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily.

The film is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, The Green Knight) and produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon). Composer Daniel Hart, who most recently scored Lowery’s most recent film The Green Knight, will score.

The film will hit Disney+ later this year.

SOURCE: Twitter via @mmdisney200

