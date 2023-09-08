Werewolf By Night Coming To Marvel Contest Of Champions

Earlier this summer Kabam, the company behind the popular freemium game Marvel Contest of Champions, revealed that the memeable Michael Morbius would be making his debut this Halloween. However, we’ve just learned that he won’t be the only horror-themed hero joining the Contest.

Just this week the game unveiled a brand new feature called Ascension. As the name implies, it allows users to rank up some of the playable characters to even higher levels. Now, the company made a short video breaking down the new feature. And in that video, there was a near little Easter egg for eagle-eyed viewers to spot.

Towards the end, as the video reveals several different champs being “ascended,” Werewolf By Night is shown first. With the character not currently playable in the game and the Halloween update just around the corner, players quickly put two and two together to figure out that this was Kabam’s way of teasing what’s next!

READ: ‘Gargoyles’ Remastered Video Game Coming to Modern Consoles

This isn’t the first time the company has done something like this. In fact, it’s notorious for casually revealing new characters in many of its promotional videos. Now, fans just have to eagerly wait for what new mechanic he will bring to the game.

Just last year the character made his debut in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in a titular Special Presentation. For those unfamiliar with the character, who goes by Jack Russell in human form, he’s a monster hunter who has worked alongside countless mystical and similarly monstrous beings in the comics. He is probably best known for being a member of the mystical group The Midnight Sons alongside Morbius and Man-Thing. The latter, which also appeared in Marvel’s live-action Special Presentation.

You can see the video with the character’s cameo below!

About Post Author