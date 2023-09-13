SEE IT: New Cast And Matchups Revealed For Season 32 Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

It’s that time of the year again.

The latest cast of stars competing on ABC’s hit reality competition Dancing with the Stars has finally been revealed. That’s not all!

Unlike the last few years, fans of the show will not have to wait for opening night to find out which stars are paired with which dancers.

Both the celebrity cast and their dancing partners were revealed this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Noteworthy names include Grammy award-winning singer Jason Mraz, social media star Lele Pons, and America Chavez herself! Yes, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez will be competing.

You can view the pairings down below (in no particular order):

Marvel Star Xochitl Gomez will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy

Supermodel Tyson Beckford will be partnered with Jenna Johnson

“American Pie” actress Alyson Hannigan will be partnered with Sash Farber

Social media guru and reality TV star Harry Jowsey will be partnered with Rylee Arnold

Former “Bachelorette” competitor Charity Lawson will be partnered with Artem Chigvinstsev

“Vanderpump Rules” icon Ariana Madix will be partnered with Pasha Pashkov

Grammy Winner Jason Mraz will be partnered with Daniella Karagach

Singer Lele Pons will be partnered with Brandon Armstrong

Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino will be partnered with Gleb Savchenko

Jamie Lynn Spears will be partnered with Alan Bersten

Real Estate Mogul Mauricio Umansky will be partnered with Emma Slater

Actor Matt Walsh will be partnered with Koko Iwasaki

“The Brady Bunch’s” Barry Williams will be partnered Petra Murgatroyd



You can view photos of each of the pairings in the gallery down below!

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC later this month after a two year hiatus. Cable cutters don’t have to worry though because it will still be simulcast on Disney+. The show does move from Mondays to Tuesdays thanks to Monday Night Football.

Those aren’t the only big changes fans can expect when the show returns for its 32nd season later this fall. Between co-host Tyra Banks’ exit and the recent death of judge Len Goodman it will be interesting to see if the Emmy-award winning series can keep the pep in its step.

The season kicks off on September 26th.

