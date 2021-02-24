Join Our Team

Do you read Disney movie/series and parks news obsessively? Do you have a passion for Disney? Go from being the reader to becoming the writer for the newest site for the latest coverage on the box office juggernaut that is the Walt Disney Company at TheDisInsider.com

Requirements & Expectations:

Write daily or semi-daily news stories, along with reviews, and editorials.

Knowledge of the Disney Company, film industry, entertainment journalism, also Disney parks knowledge

Experience with WordPress and image editing

Availability during morning/afternoon/evenings hours preferred

Note: This job is unpaid as we are a brand new site, but we are hoping to compensate down the line.

E-mail your resume and 3-5 writing samples to Skyler@TheDisInsider.com Remember Experience is preferred but not necessary. Be sure to include which areas of the Disney Company (Live-Action, animation, Marvel, Star Wars, streaming service) that interest you the most.

We look forward to speaking with you and joining our amazing team.