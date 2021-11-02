The DisInsider Privacy Policy

This privacy policy describes the treatment of information provided or collected on TheDisInsider.com. It also explains the treatment of information provided or collected on applications we make available on third-party sites or platforms if disclosed to you in connection with the use of the application. We follow this privacy policy in accordance with local law in the places where we operate.

1. Types of Information We Collect

We collect two basic types of information – personal information and anonymous information – and we may use personal and anonymous information to create a third type of information, aggregate information. We collect the following categories of information:

Registration information you provide when you create an account, including your first name and surname, country of residence, gender, date of birth, email address, username and password

Transaction information you provide when you request information or purchase a product or service from us, whether on our sites or through our applications, including your postal address, telephone number and payment information

Information you provide in public forums on our sites and applications

Information sent either one-to-one or within a limited group using our message, chat, post or similar functionality, where we are permitted by law to collect this information

Information you provide to us when you use our sites and applications, our applications on third-party sites or platforms such as social networking sites, or link your profile on a third-party site or platform with your registration account

Location information when you visit our sites or use our applications, including location information either provided by a mobile device interacting with one of our sites or applications (including through beacon technologies), or associated with your IP address, where we are permitted by law to process this information

Usage, viewing and technical data, including your device identifier or IP address, when you visit our sites, use our applications on third-party sites or platforms or open emails we send

2. How We Collect Your Information

We collect information you provide to us when you request products, services or information from us, register with us, participate in public forums or other activities on our sites and applications, respond to customer surveys, or otherwise interact with us. Please keep in mind that when you provide information to us on a third-party site or platform (for example, via our applications), the information you provide may be separately collected by the third-party site or platform. The information we collect is covered by this privacy policy and the information the third-party site or platform collects is subject to the third-party site or platform’s privacy practices. Privacy choices you have made on the third-party site or platform will not apply to our use of the information we have collected directly through our applications.

We collect information through technology, such as cookies, Flash cookies and Web beacons, including when you visit our sites and applications or use our applications on third-party sites or platforms.

We acquire information from other trusted sources to update or supplement the information you provided or we collected automatically. Local law may require that you authorize the third party to share your information with us before we can acquire it.

3. Sharing Your Information with Other Companies

We will not share your personal information with outside companies

4. Children’s Privacy

We recognize the need to provide further privacy protections with respect to personal information we may collect from children on our sites and applications. We do not collect personal information to children under the age of 13.

5. Data Security, Integrity and Retention

The security, integrity, and confidentiality of your information are extremely important to us. We have implemented technical, administrative, and physical security measures that are designed to protect guest information from unauthorized access, disclosure, use, and modification. From time to time, we review our security procedures to consider appropriate new technology and methods. Please be aware though that, despite our best efforts, no security measures are perfect or impenetrable. We will retain your personal information for the length of time needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law.

6. Changes to this Privacy Policy

From time to time, we may change this privacy policy to accommodate new technologies, industry practices, regulatory requirements, or for other purposes.

If you have a comment or question about this privacy policy, please contact us at skyler@thedisinsider.com