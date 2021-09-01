Disney+, Star Wars New Views of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ via Merch Disney Live-Action, Disney Parks and Resorts Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Reboot Begins Filming Later This Month! Disney Live-Action Jet Li And Gong Li Join Live-Action MULAN Remake! Star Wars Kerri Russell Officially Joins Cast of ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Disney Live-Action ‘Indiana Jones 5’ to Start Production August 2021 Disney Live-Action 21st Century Fox Having Talks To Sell Most Of The Company Movie Assests And More To Disney! LATEST Fox Division, Hulu Hulu Comedy ‘Take Out’ Taps Lana Condor To Star Following the conclusion of Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before… trilogy, it Dempsey Pillot 3:26 pm Disney Live-Action, Disney+ ‘Cruella’ Review: The Best Live-Action Disney Update Yet The history of Disney’s recent slate of live-action remakes of animated classics, which began Drew Taylor 6:43 am Marvel ‘Deadpool 3’ Would Have Been a Road Trip Movie With Wolverine Before The Disney/Fox Merger, According to Ryan Reynolds We know Deadpool 3 is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Marvel head Skyler Shuler 6:54 pm Disney Live-Action Brand New Production Details For Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Revealed It looks like Disney is gearing up to begin production on their live-action adaptation Skyler Shuler 7:44 pm Disney+, Star Wars ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Has Officially Wrapped Filming Ming-Na Wen has taken to Twitter to confirm that The Mandalorian spin-off The Book Derek Cornell 12:16 pm Disney Parks and Resorts, Star Wars Star Wars Triple Force Friday Livestream Announced Star Wars Triple Force Friday, an event where Lucasfilm unveils their new merchandise for Kaila Spencer 1:40 am Disney Live-Action John Lasseter To Exit The Disney Company At End Of The Year After months of uncertainty we now know the conclusion of the John Lasseter story. Skyler Shuler 10:40 pm Disney, The Walt Disney Company Disney CEO Bob Chapek Among Newest Invitees To The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Disney CEO Bob Chapek was among the 395 new members invited into the Academy Sean Nyberg 4:24 pm Disney Animation ‘Flowers and Trees’ – An Editorial After Walt Disney created the Alice cartoons, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and Mickey Mouse, Josh Sharpe 7:36 pm Disney Animation, Disney Live-Action Disney’s Musical Theatre: Snow White (Part Two) Last time on Disney’s Musical Theatre, I discussed the first animated film from the Josh Sharpe 11:01 pm ABC/ESPN/FX Latinx Dramedy ‘Golden Boy’ in The Works at Freeform Freeform is in development on Golden Boy, a Latinx dramedy. The hal-hour series hails Skyler Shuler 8:07 pm Hulu Filming Now Underway On Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’ Today, the official How I Met Your Father Twitter page popped upped, showcasing our Derek Cornell 5:33 pm Disney+, Marvel LGBTQ+ Latina superhero ‘Miss America’ series reportedly in the works According to their website, Geeks Wordwide has learned that Marvel Studios is in the Ben Pulsford 6:46 pm Disney+, Marvel Audition Tapes For ‘WandaVision’ Emerge Teasing Quicksilver Some new audition tapes for Marvel Studios’ WandaVision have debuted and the reads from Skyler Shuler 6:25 am Star Wars ’Star Wars’ and ’Kim Possible’ Voice Actor Tom Kane Suffers Stroke, May Never Voice Act Again Long time voice actor Tom Kane, who most famous for voicing various Star Wars Skyler Shuler 8:44 am Disney Live-Action ‘Toy Story 4’ Teaser Trailer And Poster Debut Just in time for Ralph Breaks The Internet, The Walt Disney Company has released the first Skyler Shuler 3:04 pm Marvel Marvel Drops a ‘Shang-Chi’ Featurette and New Poster Join producer Kevin Feige, stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, and director Destin Daniel Cretton Skyler Shuler 8:24 am Disney, Disney Live-Action, Disney+, The Walt Disney Company ‘Disenchanted’ Sets Being Built in Irish Village, Plus Open Call for Extras The long-awaited sequel to the 2007 classic, Enchanted, is finally coming in the form Jordan Simmons 1:57 pm Disney+ Hamilton: A Retrospective & Review Hamilton released on Disney+ on Friday, and is proving early to be a smash hit Preston Moore 11:22 pm Disney Animation, Disney Live-Action, Fox Division, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars D23 Expo 2019 Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Movie Predictions We are under a month away from Disney’s bi-annual D23 Expo, and one of Skyler Shuler 4:26 am Disney Live-Action EXCLUSIVE: Iago To Appear In The Live-Action ALADDIN Remake! Back in September it was announced that Numan Acar joined the cast of Disney’s Skyler Shuler 11:12 pm Disney+ ‘Daredevil’ Actress Elodie Yung Joins Disney+ Series ‘Secret Society Of Second Born Royals’ A couple of months back we exclusively learned that Disney was in development on Skyler Shuler 3:30 pm Disney Live-Action Disney Looking For Dancers For ‘Disenchanted’ Pre-production is underway for Disney’s long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. The studio has recently put Skyler Shuler 11:44 am Marvel ‘Black Widow’ Long Range Tracking For A $90M-$130M Box Office Opening New long range box office tracking for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow has dropped and Skyler Shuler 1:50 am Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Resort Disneyland Tournament: Round 2 Winners The first two rounds in the Ultimate Disneyland Resort Tournament of Rides was a Sean Nyberg 12:15 pm Disney Animation 25 Weeks of DisneyToon Sequels: Week 19 Following the success of Lilo & Stitch, Disney knew they needed to do something Josh Sharpe 10:00 am Disney Live-Action EXCLUSIVE: Disney’s Streaming Service Series HIGH FIDELITY Begins Production This Fall Production is set to begin on Disney’s romantic comedy series High Fidelity. Based on Cami Cabrales 6:23 pm Disney Disney Channel Sets ‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ and DCOM ‘Spin’ For August Disney has announced today that the upcoming animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding will Skyler Shuler 10:50 am Hulu New Justin Roiland Series ‘Koala Man’ Coming To Hulu First there was Batman. Then there was Spider-Man. Now, there’s…um, Koala Man? According to Dempsey Pillot 10:47 am Disney, Disney Parks and Resorts Walt Disney World Resort to Get a New Entrance Sign Concept art was released today that showed the new sign that will greet guests Sean Nyberg 4:13 pm Disney, Disney+ Dwayne Johnson Not Planning To Sue Disney On Hybrid ‘Jungle Cruise’ Release The actor and producer is said to be in "lock-step" with Disney over it's Maxance Vincent 2:31 pm Disney+ Darren Criss Joins ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Disney+ Special Darren Criss (Glee) is meeting up with the Muppets to socialize in the Haunted Skyler Shuler 2:52 pm Disney Christy Altomare to Replace Laura Osnes in ‘Disney Princess: The Concert Tour’ Amid Vaccination Scandal Following the recent removal of Laura Osnes from the upcoming Disney Princess: The Concert Josh Sharpe 8:25 pm Disney Live-Action Alan Arkin Joins Live Action DUMBO Cast! Disney’s live action adaptation of the Walt Disney classic Dumbo has been in production Skyler Shuler 6:30 pm Disney Parks and Resorts, Walt Disney World Resort Walt Disney World To Stop Selling New Annual Passes On the heels of last week’s announcement that Disneyland will be sunsetting the annual Shawn Williams 10:05 am Marvel Angela Bassett Talks Chadwick Boseman; Says They Should Not Recast Black Panther Durning an interview with ET, Angela Bassett comments on the passing of Chadwick Boseman Derek Cornell 4:58 pm Disney+, Marvel How Doctor Strange Was Going To Appear In ‘WandaVision’ Before we got WandaVision back in January, there were numerus reports that Doctor Strange Derek Cornell 1:59 pm Pixar Pixar Content Announced and Discussed at Investor Day: A Guide At the Disney Investor Day today we got a slew of new content announced, Josh Sharpe 5:47 pm Disney Live-Action Lashana Lynch To Replace DeWanda Wise In CAPTAIN MARVEL! Back in January it was announced that DeWanda Wise had signed on to Marvel Skyler Shuler 6:47 pm Disney, Disney Parks and Resorts, Shanghai Disneyland Resort The ‘Authentically Disney and Distinctly Chinese’ Shanghai Disney Resort Turns 5 Years Old Today The recent pandemic may have made time feel like it slowed down, but we Sean Nyberg 10:04 pm Disney+, Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Will Reportedly Begin Filming Next Month A couple of weeks back reports surfaced that the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series was Skyler Shuler 1:02 am Disney Live-Action, Pixar ‘Toy Story 4’ Grosses $118 Million This Weekend – ‘Aladdin’ Crosses $800 Million The Walt Disney Company has once again dominated the very disappointing summer box office Skyler Shuler 5:55 pm Fox Division Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood Ink Firtst-Look Deal With Disney’s Touchstone Television Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood are heading to Disney television, as the director/producer Skyler Shuler 10:08 am Disney+, Pixar Disney and Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Debuts New Clip, Featurette, and Posters We are two weeks away from the debut of Disney and Pixar’s newest original Skyler Shuler 3:45 pm Marvel Jude Law Returning For ‘The Marvels’? It looks like Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg could be squaring off with Brie Larson’s Carol Skyler Shuler 12:37 am Disney+ Disney+ Announces Launch Dates For Eight More European Countries Disney has announced that their streaming service, Disney+ is set to launch in eight Skyler Shuler 5:53 pm Marvel Natalie Portman Comments on Her MCU Return Marvel fans were left shook at the announcement that Natalie Portman would be reprising Jessenika Colon 6:41 pm Disney+, Marvel Danny Ramirez, of Netflix’s ‘On My Block’, Cast In Marvel’s ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Hot on the heels of the news that Netflix darling Xochitl Gomez would be Dempsey Pillot 6:09 pm Star Wars Across The Galaxy: Free Comic Book Day, Obi, Tiya, Kamino, and More Star Wars Notebook: Sunday, August 15, 2021 First off, and ICYMI, yesterday was Free John Bishop 8:38 pm Fox Division Disney/Fox First Trailer For The Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani Action Comedy ‘Stuber’ Debuts Walt Disney Studios has debuted the first trailer for Stuber, the action comedy that Skyler Shuler 5:35 pm > TRENDING Fox Division, Hulu Zoey Deutch To Star In Searchlight’s ‘Not Okay’ For Hulu Disney Live-Action Zayn And Zhavia Ward Perform “A Whole New World” On Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Soundtrack Marvel Zawe Ashton Will Play Villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Disney+ Zac Efron to Star in ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Remake For Disney+ Disney Live-Action Yvette Nicole Brown Joins Disney’s LADY AND THE TRAMP Remake Disney+ Yvette Nicole Brown and Rhys Darby To Host Kids Game Show On Disney+ Disney+ Yvette Nicole Brown and More Join John Stamos In The Disney+ Series ‘Big Shot’ Disney Live-Action YOUTUBE REVIEW: ‘Frozen 2’ Disney Live-Action Your CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Reactions Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Resort You Won’t Believe the Ride Wait Times For Disneyland’s Reopening Weekend Marvel Yenifer Molina Has Joined ‘Doctor Strange 2’ As Gargantos Disney+, Marvel Yassir Lester Will Serve as Head Writer on Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Disney Live-Action Yara Shahidi to Play Tinker Bell in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Disney Live-Action, Disney+ Yara Shahidi Talks Playing Tinker Bell in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ ABC/ESPN/FX, Disney, Disney+, Fox Division, Hulu Y: The Last Man Arriving on Disney+ (Intl) This September! Marvel Xochitl Gomez, Who Will Play America Chavez, Shows Off Her ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Hat Marvel Xochitl Gomez Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Disney+, Marvel Wyatt Russell Joins ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Disney+, Star Wars WWE Superstar Sasha Banks Reportedly Joins ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Disney+ Writer Rick Riordan Gives An Update On Disney+’ ‘Percy Jackson’s Series >