Disneyland Honors Chadwick Boseman With a Mural

Disneyland has honored the late Chadwick Boseman with a mural earlier today at the Downtown Disney District. The artwork from Nikkolas Smith shows the late Marvel star giving the “Wakanda Forever” salute to a young fan wearing a Black Panther mask.

Smith took to Instagram to show his work, and he too gave the popular salute in front of the touching mural. He also wrote:

“This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. It is a full-circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the children’s hospital project and the Avengers Campus.”

The child in the mural is wearing a hospital gown, to honor Boseman who frequently visited children with cancer at St. Jude campus, while waging a private four year battle with stage 3 and soon 4 colon cancer himself. Despite his private health battle, Boseman would go on to continue working on high-profile projects that demanded a lot physically and he did it with ease. The installation is titled, “King Chad.”

The Disneyland Resort remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, with hopes of a reopening in the coming weeks; however, Downtown Disney is currently open for visitors.