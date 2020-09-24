Categories

Disneyland Honors Chadwick Boseman With a Mural

Disneyland has honored the late Chadwick Boseman with a mural earlier today at the Downtown Disney District. The artwork from Nikkolas Smith shows the late Marvel star giving the “Wakanda Forever” salute to a young fan wearing a Black Panther mask.

Smith took to Instagram to show his work, and he too gave the popular salute in front of the touching mural. He also wrote:

“This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. It is a full-circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the children’s hospital project and the Avengers Campus.”

View this post on Instagram

This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. 🐾 It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist. @waltdisneyimagineering @disney @marvelstudios @disneyland 🐾✨ #LongLiveTheKing #KingChad #WakandaForever #Phambili #DowntownDisney #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #RIPChadwick #WDI

A post shared by Nikkolas Smith (@nikkolas_smith) on

Read: ‘Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King’ Now Streaming on Disney+

The child in the mural is wearing a hospital gown, to honor Boseman who frequently visited children with cancer at St. Jude campus, while waging a private four year battle with stage 3 and soon 4 colon cancer himself. Despite his private health battle, Boseman would go on to continue working on high-profile projects that demanded a lot physically and he did it with ease. The installation is titled, “King Chad.”

The Disneyland Resort remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, with hopes of a reopening in the coming weeks; however, Downtown Disney is currently open for visitors.

Views:
361
Article Tags:
· · · · · ·
Article Categories:
Disney Parks and Resorts · Marvel

Leave a Reply