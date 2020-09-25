Samuel L. Jackson to Reprise His Role as Nick Fury in a New Disney+ Series

Despite news that Black Widow‘s theatrical release would be delayed yet again, Marvel seems to be more concerned with its Cinematic Universe in the long term.

According to Variety, multiple sources have indicated that Nick Fury is to appear in a new show at Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson is also set to reprise his role. Kyle Bradstreet, who worked on USA’s Mr. Robot, will both write and produce the show.

As of right now, it’s unknown when (or even where) the show will take place. Fans might recall that the real Nick Fury was last seen onboard a massive ship in space in the post-credit scene for Captain Marvel. The possibilities are quite literally limitless for the former no-nonsense leader of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Earlier this week it was revealed WandaVision would be the only entry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be receiving this year and, as a result, the first entry in the franchise’s Phase 4.

Just last week, it was announced that the planned She-Hulk miniseries had cast Tatiana Muslany as the titular shero. Shows revolving around Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and Ironheart are also in development for Disney+.

Source: Variety