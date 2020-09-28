Disney’s D23 Expo Moves From 2021 to September 2022

Disney has announced the date of the highly popular D23 Expo. The event has usually been scheduled every other year and would have been due back to the Anaheim Convention Center in the summer of 2021. However, D23 has announced a different day for the event due to obvious reasons and uncertainty. D23 made the announcement on their twitter page today.

“We are to announce the next D23 Expo will be held September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. D23 Expo 2022 will be a celebration unlike any other, as we give fans a first look at the incredible plans for the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.”

Read: Disney Parks To Bring Back Character Meet and Greets at Select Parks

This means fans will have to wait a little longer to get an insider first-looks at all the movies, television, and parks and resorts, the company is working on.

Since 2009, the bi-annual D23 Expo held in Anaheim, CA has celebrated all the magic, wonder, and adventure of Disney at this remarkable gathering created especially for you, our most passionate and loyal fans. D23 Expo presents three full days of “inside-the-magic” experiences you won’t find anywhere else, including exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming films from The Walt Disney Studios, dazzling celebrity appearances, unforgettable presentations given by Disney luminaries, a look at what’s coming from Disney Parks and Resorts and Walt Disney Imagineering, the Disney Legends ceremony, and the Treasures of the Walt Disney Archives exhibition, which spotlights crown jewels from Disney’s timeless legacy.

How excited are you for the next D23 Expo?