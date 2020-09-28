Disney Parks To Bring Back Character Meet and Greets at Select Parks

Another light of hope that there is some kind of normalcy returning to some Disney Parks here in the near future. Select Disney parks are going to start introducing Character Meet and Greets using a new entry request system. The parks that will be using this new system are Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney Sea. This new system will hopefully be a guideline as to what we can expect in the parks in the United States parks.

The entry request system is basically a virtual queue that will hold your place in line until it is time four-character interaction. The interactions will look way different than they ever have before as well. There will not be the old selfie photos that were in the past. They will now promote social distancing and make sure you remain 6 feet the characters.

Here is the of character interactions for each Disney Park.

Tokyo Disneyland

Mickey’s house/Meet Mickey

Minnie’s Style Studio

Woodchuck Greetings Trail

Theater Orleans with Character Greetings (starting October 5, 2020)

Plaza Pavilion Bandstand Character Greetings (starting October 5, 2020)

Tokyo Disney Sea

Mickey & Friends Greeting Trails

Mermaid Lagoon Character Greeting

Saludos Amigos! Greetings Dock

Broadway Music Theater with Character Greetings (starting October 5, 2020)

Dockside Stage with Character Greetings (starting October 5, 2020)

Shanghai Disneyland

Selfie Spot with Disney Jungle Characters at Happy Circle

Selfie Spot with Princesses at Storybook Court

Selfie Spot with Mickey at the Gardens of Imagination

Selfie Spot with your Favorite Toys at The Meeting Post

Selfie Spot with Winnie the Pooh in the Hundred Acre Wood

Selfie Spot with Minnie Mouse and Friends at Mickey Avenue

Selfie Spot with Baymax at E-Stage

Selfie Spot with Jack Sparrow at the Sparrow’s Nest

Hopefully, this will be a sign of good things to come in the Disney Parks. Stay with us at The Disinsider for all your park’s news.