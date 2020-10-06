Downtown Disney Opens Holiday Pop Up Shop in DCA’s Studio 17

While the Disneyland Resort parks remain closed during negotiations between State and Park officials, a new pop up shop will allow guests to enter a small portion of the park, sort of. On Tuesday October 7th, Disney will turn it’s 10,000 square foot multi-use Studio 17 into the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop, a holiday themed temporary store to help ease congestion in Anaheim’s Downtown Disney District.

Studio 17 at Disney California Adventure will be used as a Pop Up Holiday Shop

Studio 17 is located within the Disney California Adventure Park, in the Hollywood Backlot portion, right next to the Monsters Inc attraction. While this space is technically in the park, guests will not be entering the shop through DCA, instead, Disney has created an entrance that will bring guests in directly from the esplanade area. Studio 17 has been used for many themed events over the years and is available to rent for wedding receptions. For the next couple months it will be dedicated to selling Disney themed Holiday goods.

The Disneyland App shows the makeshift entrance coming in from the esplanade

This new shop will be a welcome addition to the crowded Downtown Disney. The retail and restaurant district has seen massive crowds for the past month, with the area reaching capacity and temporarily restricting guest entrance on weekends. This added space will allow for higher capacity and ease congestion at World of Disney, the premier Disney retail location.

Since this might be the closest we can get to being inside a Disneyland Resort park for the time being, we might as well enjoy it. We know that Park and State officials are working together to formulate a reopening plan, but there is no word on when the announcement will be made and what the guidelines will look like. So for now, I guess we are off to Studio 17.

