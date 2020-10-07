Disney’s Chief Medical Officer has a Strong Response to Gov Newsom

After a public back and forth last week between Disney and the state of California, that resolved in a moment that lead most people to believe they were engaging one another for a a joint announcement of reopening soon. Those dreams came to an abrupt end earlier today when, as we reported earlier, Governor Gavin Newsom said that they are in no rush to release reopening guidance and that they were going to be stubborn.

A strong statement that seemed to shut the debate down, at least for the day. Well, because of this entire public episode, no one should ever assume the news is done for the day.

Only a couple hours later we received a frustrated and offended statement from Disney’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pamela Hymel, who would like to set the record straight:

Every one of these statements, leaks to reporters, and social media posts, are done by both sides to try and push the other’s hand. Disney is very good at these kids of negotiations, Bob Iger did the unthinkable when he got huge companies to allow Disney to buy them. Businesses like Pixar, Lucas Films, Marvel, 20th Century Fox, etc. These deals are not made like a simple game of chess, they are long and there is strategy.

So expect a few more moves in the near future. Remember that going quiet is also an effective negotiating tool. Stick with the DisInsider while we follow and report on every new development or setback.