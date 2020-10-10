First Look at Marvel’s Hulu Series ‘M.O.D.O.K.’

Marvel and Hulu have revealed the first teaser for their upcoming stop-motion animated series, M.O.D.O.K.. The reveal came during a panel hosted by series star Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille) for New York Comic Con on Friday.

Joining Patton Oswalt on the panel was the series’ co-creator/writer/executive producer Jordan Blum (American Dad) and cast members Aimee Garcia (The Addams Family), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Ben Schwartz (DuckTales).

In the comics, M.O.D.O.K. (a supervillain from Marvel comics whose name stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) was a creation of the villainous society known as A.I.M., he used to be a A.I.M. scientist named George Tarleton but was forcibly mutated into a grotesque and horrific monster/machine both in appearance and attitude. A.I.M. origanally wanted to use him as their weapon but he took over them instead. As his name suggests, he is a cruel, ruthless and treacherous killer and is also a brilliant but short-sighted megalomaniac who is forever scheming up new ways to seize more power for himself and cause problems for those who oppose him. He also teams up with other villains as well.

In the Hulu series it will follow the Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing as he tries to balance his duties running A.I.M. with his family responsibilities at home.

Read: Hulu Releases Official Trailer For ‘Helstrom’

The synopsis for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. can be found below.

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!

M.O.D.O.K. also stars Oswalt as M.O.D.O.K., Garcia as Jodie, Schwartz as Lou, Fumero as Melissa, Wendi McLendon-Covey (Reno 911)as Monica Rappaccini, Beck Bennett (DuckTales) as Austin Van Der Sleet, Jon Daly (Bob’s Burgers) as Super Adaptoid and Sam Richardson (Ralph Breaks The Internet) as Gary.

Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K. has yet to reveal a release date, but hopefully we get this hilarious series sooner rather than later.