Disney World Capacity Still Capped at only 25% (despite appearances)

During a revealing interview with CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Chapek stated that the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort were capped at 25%. To those who follow the Disney Parks, this came as a bit of a surprise.

Recent reporting from inside the parks has shown a noticeable increase in the number of guests. Many speculated that Disney had increased capacity from their original restriction of 25%, but it appears what has happened is that the parks were nowhere near capacity in the early weeks of their reopening. We are only just now seeing what the parks look like at 25% capacity. This makes sense, during the latest earning call with investors, the company did admit that the initial interest they were seeing to revisit the parks was tamped down by reports of a summer surge in COVID-19 cases. Leading one to assume that the attendance over the summer was far below their self imposed limits.

We will continue to watch what happens at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, along with the parks in France, China, and Japan.