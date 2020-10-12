New Animated Series ‘Hamster & Gretel’ Coming to Disney Channel From ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Creator

Dan Povenmire, co-creator and executive producer behind the hit Emmy® Award-winning animated series Phineas and Ferb, is set to bring another animated series to the Disney Channel.

Disney Channel announced today that they have greenlit Hamster & Gretel, an animated sibling superhero comedy series that’s inspired by Povenmire’s relationship with his younger sister.

Hamster & Gretel is centered on Kevin and his younger sister, Gretel, who unexpectedly encounter space aliens who inform the siblings they’ve been chosen to receive superpowers… but something goes awry and it’s Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster, of course) who find themselves with these new abilities. Older brother Kevin’s protective instincts take over as he tries to help Gretel and Hamster protect their city from strange and mysterious dangers. Expect lots of music and more than a little mayhem in the upcoming series.

Povenmire shared a statement on the project:

“My sister is 10 years younger than me, and I had never seen our kind of sibling age gap portrayed in a cartoon, so I thought it would be an interesting dynamic to explore. The show focuses on how their relationship shifts due to her new superpowers and how they both navigate through it. Of course, it is also about cartoon villains, aliens, a talking hamster with superpowers, and a lot of comedy.”

Read: 25 Weeks of DisneyToon Sequels: Week 25

Hamster & Gretel follows closely on the heels of this summer’s original movie Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (which is now available on Disney+), and both mark the continuation of Povenmire’s 15-year affiliation with Disney Television Animation. In addition to five-time Emmy winner Phineas and Ferb—which earned Povenmire 10 Emmy nominations—he also co-created and executive produced Disney’s beloved series Milo Murphy’s Law. During his incredible 25-year career in animation as a director, storyboard artist, and writer, Povenmire has amassed an impressive list of credits that also includes Family Guy, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Simpsons, Rocko’s Modern Life, and Hey Arnold!

In making the announcement today, Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels, said, “An incredibly gifted storyteller, Dan has been an esteemed member of the Disney family for many years, consistently showcasing his knack for creating universally appealing shows that resonate with both kids and families. His signature blend of heart, humor, and music are a perfect fit for Disney, and we’re delighted that he will continue our winning partnership with us once again on Hamster & Gretel.”

Source: Disney