Disneyland Facing $2 Billion Revenue Loss This Year Due to Covid-19, According to Analyst

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim which includes Theme Parks, Hotels is looking at an over $2 billion loss this year so far according to early estimates.

Michael Nathanson founding member of MoffettNathanson states the Disneyland has lost over $2.2 Billion dollars during the over 200-day closure of the entire Disneyland Resort. The only small positive is that the Downtown Disney area reopened in July.

The Disneyland Resort made an estimated $3.8 Billion in revenue last year according to Nathanson. That breaks down to about $10.4 million in revenue per day. Another study by Cal State Fullerton’s Woods Center for Economic Analysis and Forecasting states that the resort added $8.5 Billion in revenue to the Southern California economy. The closure of Disneyland is costing the Southern California economy roughly $23 million dollars a day which equates to roughly $5 Billion dollars so far since the closure in March.

Hopefully with the reported visits to local theme parks in California and also in Florida over the last few weeks we may be able to get some guidance from the state of California on a safe and responsible way to open Disneyland and other theme parks.

Source: OC Register