Danny Ramirez, of Netflix’s ‘On My Block’, Cast In Marvel’s ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

Hot on the heels of the news that Netflix darling Xochitl Gomez would be joining the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel, it appears that another one of the streaming service’s Latinx alums is also joining the MCU.



Danny Ramirez, of On My Block fame, is joining The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in a “pivotal” undisclosed role according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Set not too long after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series will follow Sam Wilson (a.k.a Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (a.k.a The Winter Soldier) as they join forces to presumably face off against a new threat.

Mackie and Stan in Captain America: Civil War.

Ramirez joins a stacked cast including Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who will be reprising their MCU roles, in addition to Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.



In additon to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Ramirez can next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick.



While it was originally supposed to be the first entry in the fourth phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, the show had to halt production earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It eventually resumed production in early September. Given that the show is apparently still casting, it’s unknown how much longer production will take. However, the show is expected to premiere in early 2021.

