‘Diary of a Future President’ Second Season Starts Production

The surprise hit Disney+ original series, Diary of a Future President has officially started production on its second season.

Disney+ made the announcement via their official Twitter account and shared a look at a special moment from earlier this year when the cast heard the news about returning for a second season:

We’re officially back in production for #DiaryOfAFuturePresident! To celebrate, here's a look at a special moment from earlier this year when the cast heard the news about returning for season 2. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/S9YQrSvgSe — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 20, 2020

Diary of a Future President follows the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States. Series regulars include Tess Romero (Blind Spot) as Elena, Charlie Bushnell as Bobby, Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black, Murphy Brown) as Gabi and Michael Weaver (Here and Now, The Real O’Neals) as Sam.

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) will return as adult Elena, the future president of the United States, in a recurring guest-starring role. She also returns as an executive producer along with creator Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Keith Heisler, and Molly Breeskin.

The series’ second season has received a 10-episode order and will stream exclusively on Disney+. Season one is streaming now.