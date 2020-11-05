Hulu Releases First Trailer For Trolls Series ‘TrollsTopia

Today, Hulu released the first trailer for their brand new series from the world of Trolls, TrollsTopia. The animated series hits the Disney-owned streamer on November 19, 2020.

💖🌈 🍭 ✨ TrollsTopia ✨ 🍭 🌈 💖

All episodes streaming November 19! pic.twitter.com/7ObFKn993P — Hulu (@hulu) November 5, 2020

The series will take place after the events of Trolls World Tour, Poppy invites delegates from all Troll Tribes to live in Troll Forest to unite in Pop Village and live in harmony. This is an experiment by Poppy called “TrollsTopia” and seeks to unite the scattered Trolls.

TrollsTopia is the next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures. During the Trolls sequel, Trolls: World Tour, everything gets turned on their hair when Poppy learns there are five other musically themed Trolls tribes scattered throughout the forest. Now, armed with her endless positivity she decides to bring delegates from the Country Western, Classical, Funk, Techno, and Hard Rock tribes to live together in her village, to form a new Trolls city and promote friendship and harmony in a grand experiment she calls… TrollsTopia!

The delegates from other villages won’t be the kings and queens we met in Trolls World Tour – those characters will remain in their respective villages and continue to function as the leaders of their tribes. Instead, we’re going to meet new, original characters that represent the fun features of their home tribes.

TrollsTopia will feature some of the same voice cast as Netflix’s Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, including Skylar Astin as Branch, Amanda Leighton as Poppy, David Flynn as Biggie, Ron Funches as Cooper, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Smidge, as well as a few new arrivals, like Kenan Thompson, who voiced Tiny Diamond in Trolls World Tour.