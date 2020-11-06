Additional Layoffs Hit Disney’s Studio And Searchlight Divisions

Following yesterday’s news that Disney would be laying off numerous individuals at ESPN, there are reportedly more jobs being cut within the company’s studio division.

From Disney’s theatrical stage team in New York – which has been particularly hit hard due to the Broadway shutdown – to members of its own marketing department, the company is being forced to cut its losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadline, who first reported the story, also notes that six people from the company’s fairly new Searchlight division were also effected by this recent round of layoffs.

Just a few months ago it was reported that Disney was laying off 28,000 employees across several Disney Parks, including the domestic versions of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Considering most of its other tourist attractions (including its cruise lines) around the world have been shuttered due to the continued spread of the virus, it’s unlikely that this will be the last round of layoffs too.

With fewer means of generating revenue, the only division that seems to be spared from any layoffs is streaming, as evidenced by the company’s very public restructuring of its media division and the renewed focus on expanding its presence within the evergrowing digital frontier – at least for the time being.

Source: Deadline