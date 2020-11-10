Disney+ Releases Trailer For ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’

Today Disney+ gave fans a new look at its animated short series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse before it premieres on Mickey Mouse’s birthday, November 18, 2020.

Read: Interview: Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Songwriters Christopher and Elyse Willis Discuss Creating The Newest Mickey Mouse Song, Star Wars, and More (Exclusive)

In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music, and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is produced by Disney Television Animation with Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis, the Emmy Award-winning composer of the Mickey Mouse shorts, also provides the music for this series.