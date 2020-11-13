‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Series Moves to Disney+ From Hulu Coming in 2021

The Mysterious Benedict Society, based on the award-winning and bestselling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, will be coming to Disney+ in 2021. The series was originally developed for Hulu.

The show stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (Forky Asks A Question) in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. The original book, upon which the eight-episode first season is based, was named a Time magazine “Best Young Adult Book of all Time” and sold over 3 million copies.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is executive produced bySonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) and Phil Hay (writer/creator). Showrunners for the series areDarren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

The series is also set to star Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers, Last Man On Earth), Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anchary), MaameYaa Boafo (Bluff City Law), Gia Sandhu (A Simple Favor), Seth Carr (Black Panther), Emmy DeOliveira (Flaked), Mystic Inscho (A Handful of Rust), and Marta Timofeeva (Cosmoball).

The show is produced by 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.