First Look at ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Holiday Special’ and Season 2

Entertainment Weekly has revealed the first look for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Holiday Special and the series second season.

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivers an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer as they perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s songs and share their fondest holiday memories in High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. The 45-minute special premieres on Friday, December 11 on Disney+ and will also feature a sneak peek performance from the highly anticipated second season of the popular series.

The series breakout stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders will get viewers in the holiday spirit with their renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. They will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite traditions, family photos, and poignant New Year’s resolutions. Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song which he wrote for season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The special is executive-produced by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator and executive producer Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated Ferdinand) and Ashley Edens (Dancing With the Stars). The series has been “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes as measured by a consensus of reviews by top critics and audience members and recently received the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Kids & Family Programming.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack, featuring holiday songs performed by the cast in the special, will be available beginning Friday, November 20 on all major music services and streaming platforms.

Season one of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is currently available on Disney+. The highly-anticipated second season will debut sometime in 2021.