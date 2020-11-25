Alfred Molina Rumored To Reprise The Role Of Doctor Octopus In ‘Spider-Man 3’

As if there wasn’t enough mystery surrounding Marvel’s forthcoming Spider-Man film; now there’s another rumor making the rounds that is sure to add some more fuel to the speculative fire.

According to GWW, a news site that’s proven to be a reliable source for several serious scoops in the past, an insider at Marvel Studios has states that Alfred Molina is currently on the set of Spider-Man 3 filming scenes as Otto Octavius a.k.a Doctor Octopus.

Now, it is unclear as to whether he’ll be playing the same character from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, or another iteration of the character altogether. The latter is absolutely possible considering that’s the case with Jamie Foxx. Since being cast in the next Spidey film, Foxx has been extremely transparent about the fact that he’s playing a new version of Electro despite previously playing the character in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Foxx as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

While still unconfirmed by Marvel Studios (or Sony), Molina’s involvement would mean two things if true. First, it would mean that the next installment of the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise is indeed going to be a multiverse movie – more specifically a Spider-Verse movie. The addition of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to the cast also seemed to hint at this.

Secondly, it would mean that fans will finally get to see the Sinister Six in some form on the big screen.

Page from 1964’s The Amazing Spider-Man Annual, where Spider-Man faced off against the Sinister Six (led by Doc Ock) for the first time.

Electro and Doc Ock are only two of the syndicate’s most notable members, but if you include Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio – assuming that he’s alive – the gang would only be one member away from completion.

Considering that a central villain has yet to be announced or cast, it’s more than likely this is the direction that the film is headed. However, once again, until this is confirmed all anyone can do is speculate.

The untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel is currently in production, and will continue shooting until March of 2021. The film is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.

