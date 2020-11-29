Disney+ Honors the Late Chadwick Boseman’s Birthday with Special Tribute

Today, November 29th, 2020, would have been the late actor Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday. This is the first birthday for Boseman after his passing on August 28th of this year due to complications related to colon cancer. This fact did not go unnoticed by Disney and Marvel Studios as they produced a special opening credit sequence for Black Panther, of which he played the titular role, on their streaming service Disney+.

Here is the updated Black Panther opening credits that appears on Disney+:

This was a wonderful move by Disney and Marvel Studios. Boseman will live on for generations as a trailblazing actor and a man that represented so much to so many.