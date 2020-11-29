Hulu Content Leaving the Service After November 30th, 2020

Another month ends and that means it is time to say goodbye to some programs on Hulu, here is a list of what is leaving Hulu for the month of November.

Programs leaving Hulu on November 30th, 2020:

Absolute Power (1997)

Anywhere But Here (1999)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Casino Royale (2006)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Company Business (1991)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Fallen (1998)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

Killers (2010)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Tyler Perry’S Daddy’S Little Girls (2007)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Weight of Water (2002)

The Woods (2006)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Hope you got to see all of the programs you had wanted. Keep checking in with The DisInsider as we will be posting the new content coming to Hulu and Disney+ starting in December.