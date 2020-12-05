A New ‘Star Wars’ Series About The High Republic Reportedly In The Works

For the past few months several new reports and rumors have made the rounds about various new Star Wars projects in development at Disney, but most of them have been for live action projects.

Aside from the previously announced (and highly anticipated) series revolving around The Bad Batch, it seemed as if the company’s interest in using the animation medium to explore universe had dwindled. That is, until now.

According to an exclusive report from the site Cinelinx, Disney is actively developing another animated series that will be set during the era of The High Republic. For those unfamiliar with that era within the Star Wars universe, it was considered to be a golden and peaceful age for both the Galactic Republic and the Jedi.

Fittingly enough, next month Disney is set to publish a brand new series of book during The High Republic, featuring all new characters. So it’s possible that the books could lay the groundwork for events or storylines the show might explore.

At this point, not much else is known about the project, and it is very well possible that it could evolve into something else entirely. As the second season of The Mandalorian nears its end, and as more shows set within the galaxy far, far away begin production, more details are inevitable. We just need to have Jedi-like patience.

Source: Cinelinx