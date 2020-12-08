‘Alexander, and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ Reboot in the Works

Are you a fan of the 2014 Disney film? You are in luck!

Deadline is reporting that a reboot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is in the works from Disney. Matt Lopez (Bedtime Stories, Race to Witch Mountain) will be writing the screenplay, based on the classic children’s book by Judith Viorst. Like the first film, it will be produced by 21 Laps and Jim Henson Company.

Though Disney already adapted this story in 2014 with Steve Carell, this version will be a new take, focusing on a “multigenerational Latinx family”. It will be a live-action film and will debut on Disney+

This will be Matt Lopez’s fourth screenplay for the company, following 2010’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. He is also currently working on a Latinx reboot of Father of the Bride for Warner Brothers.

The 2014 film is available for streaming on Disney+.

Source: Deadline