Current Status of Every Disney Park and Resort Worldwide

The Covid-19 pandemic has been most impactful on Disney in their theme park division. At one point every park worldwide was closed. Since then all but one park has reopened and many have had to re-close, one of them has opened and closed three times already.

So where do we stand right now? On December 9th, 2020, here is the current status of every Disney Resort worldwide.

DISNEYLAND RESORT – Anaheim, California

**CLOSED**

Parks: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

Hotels: Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian, and Paradise Pier Hotel

**OPEN BUT LIMITED**

Shopping District: Downtown Disney District

WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT – Orlando, Florida

**CLOSED**

Water Parks: Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon

**OPEN WITH LIMITED CAPACITY**

Parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom

Hotels: Many resort hotels are open in some capacity, while others are still closed

DISNEYLAND PARIS – Paris, France

**CLOSED**

Parks: Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios

Hotels, Dining, and Shopping

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND – Hong Kong, China

**CLOSED**

Park: Hong Kong Disneyland

**OPEN BUT LIMITED**

The resort hotels and Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre

SHANGHAI DISNEY RESORT – Shanghai, China

**OPEN BUT LIMITED CAPACITY**

Park: Shanghai Disneyland

Hotels: Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, Toy Story Hotel

TOKYO DISNEY RESORT – Chiba, Japan

**OPEN BUT LIMITED CAPACITY**

Parks: Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea

Hotels: Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel Miracosta, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel

So there you have it. The current status of every Disney Resort around the world. It looks like things will start to turn around for the parks starting in Spring of 2021. The closed parks will start to reopen and the restrictions on the open parks will start to loosen. We just need to stay vigilant, wear face masks, practice social distancing, and take the vaccine when approved.

Stay connected to The DisInsider as we continue to monitor the status of these parks