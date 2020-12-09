Exclusive: New Details for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ‘Encanto’

Earlier this year we reported that following Raya and the Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios will be releasing a film titled Encanto, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush.

Read: Exclusive: Byron Howard and Jared Bush to Direct ‘Encanto’ For Walt Disney Animation Studios

We have now learned in-depth details for both leading and supporting characters. As this is a musical, they will all be singing roles.

The main character of the film will be a 15 year old girl named Mariana who is described as a “lovable, funny, fallible, utterly human protagonist”. She uses her humor to cover up struggles with her self-worth. She is a true comedienne, akin to Lucille Ball. Mariana will also be the narrator of the film.

Juana is to be a supporting character in her mid-40s. She is a maternal presence in the film, a deep thinker, and a good listener. She is likely Mariana’s mother or mother-like figure.

Ines is a supporting character in her early 20s. She is the golden child of the family, with a beautiful singing voice. On the outside, she seems to have everything together, yet is deeply insecure. She is most likely Mariana’s sister.

Lydia is a supporting character in her early 20s. She is an athletic jock with a big voice and persona. She is funny, yet sincere and has a small amount of singing.

Fernando is a supporting character in his late 40s. He is handsome, funny and loud. He is the life of the party, loyal and kind, with an excellent singing voice.

Carlos is a 15-year old boy who is Mariana’s enemy. Like Mariana, he is hilariously funny and also a great singer. Has a habit of telling tall tales.

Lastly, there is Andrea who is the matriarch of the family. At 75 years old, she is strong and determined, sometimes to a fault. With a dry wit and a tough presence, she doesn’t let anybody get in her way.

We expect that The Walt Disney Company will officially announce this project tomorrow during their Investor Day.

The film will follow a Latinx family and take place in Colombia. Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed that he is working on the music. It will be produced by Clark Spencer (Ralph Breaks the Internet) and Yvett Merino Flores (Moana). Jared Bush will be writing the screenplay along with Charise Castro-Smith.

Encanto will be released on November 24, 2021.