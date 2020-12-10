BREAKING: ‘Alien’ TV Series In The Works At FX

Just announced during Disney’s Investor Day, Alien, the iconic science fiction horror franchise from the mind Ridley Scott will be getting the TV show treatment for FX!

The show will be produced by Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley, and the company has announced that Ridley Scott will also involved in some capacity.

Set entirely within the Alien universe, this particular story will take place somewhere the franchise has never gone before: Earth!

This is a breaking story. More details to follow as Disney Investor Day continues.