Disney+ Crosses 86.8 Million Subscriptions

Today, at the Disney Investor Event, CEO Bob Chapek announced that their streaming service Disney+, which has been out for slightly over a year, has crossed 86.8 million subscriptions.

At the earnings call last month, it was revealed that Disney+ paid subscribers had hit 73.7 million. This means that this last month, the service has gained approximately 13 million subscribers.

The company’s original five-year goal was to hit 60 million subscribers by the year 2024, which was accomplished within the first year.

