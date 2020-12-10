Marvel Will NOT Recast Black Panther

During Disney’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the next Black Panther 2 will “honor the legacy” of the late Chadwick Boseman and not recast the character.

Further details on the upcoming sequel have yet to be announced. It was nice getting a confirmation on this news, as rumors began to quickly spread the internet. Last month, the studio confirmed that there are no plans to CGI Boseman in anyway in the future.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are expected to return, Wright expected to take on an expanded role in the franchise moving forward. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is set to play an unknown villain in the upcoming sequel.

Ryan Coogler is set to return to direct with the script already written. the sequel is expected to start production in Atlanta, where most of Marvel’s projects shoot, in July and last upwards of six months.