Star Wars: The Entire Slate Announced At Disney’s Investor Day

Kathleen Kennedy did not hold back at Disney’s Investor Day this afternoon. In addition to providing details on several previously confirmed projects, she also dropped a couple of bombshell announcements regarding both planned theatrical and Disney+ releases.

On the streaming front, she first announced Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka. While Ahsoka will see the Rosario Dawson reprising her role as the iconic female Jedi, no other casting details were provided for these shows. However, both of these shows are unique to the rest of the slate due to the fact that they are set to take place during the events of The Mandalorian. It is unknown when either show will begin production too, but they are both in active development.

Speaking of The Mandalorian though, it was announced that fans could expect to see the next season debut on Christmas of 2021.

One show that we did get some details on was Andor. That’s the official title of the upcoming series revolving around Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor from Rogue One. The show has just begun production, but will officially drop on Disney+ during the Summer of 2022.

Kennedy also answered the long gestating question of what the Obi-Wan Kenobi series would be called – and it’s just that. Unlike Ahsoka or Andor, the legendary Jedi gets to have his whole name on the show. Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin shooting in March of 2021, but that’s not all! Hayden Christiansen will co-star alongside Ewan McGregor in the series, but not as Anakin Skywalker. Instead, he’s playing Darth Vader, and Kennedy says, fans should expect “the rematch of the century.”

Leslye Headland’s previoulsy announced series was also finally given a name. The Acolyte will take place during The High Republic era, but is unknown when the show is expected to begin production.

On the animated front, in addition to showcasing some footage of the forthcoming sequel series The Bad Batch, one other series was announced.

Star Wars: Visions will be an anthology anime series offering brand new standalone stories by diverse stories from international directors.

A Lando Calrissian series was also announced to be in development from the mind behind Dear White People, Justin Simien. Aptly titled Lando, it is unclear if it will be animated or live action though, or if Donald Glover will return to reprise the role.

On the feature film front, while Taika Waititi’s forthcoming Star Wars project was teased, the biggest announcement by far was Patti Jenkins’ attachment to Lucasfilm’s next theatrical film set within a galaxy far, far away. The film will be titled Rogue Squadron and is targeting a release date of December 2023.

Noticeably absent from the presentation was any word of Rian Johnson’s previously announced trilogy or J.D Dillard’s mysterious project. Regardless of if they’re still in development, I think it’s safe to say we’ve got more than enough Star Wars content to look forward to for the foreseeable future.